The Illinois Board of Higher Education discusses racial disparities among college students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Board of Higher Education met virtually to discuss how to close the racial disparity gap among college and university students in Illinois as well as updated plans for the fall.

One presenter said the current system is failing African American students and education professionals should see the pandemic as a renewed call to action.

Speakers say Illinois has the 11th largest Bachelor’s Degree attainment gap between white and black students. Despite overall undergraduate enrollment dropping 16 percent since 2013 enrollment for Latinx students has increased over the last seven years.

Board members say it’s crucial for higher education learning to continue this fall and launched a virtual campaign called ‘Stay the Course’ encouraging Illinois students to continue with their education.

Experts say it’s important to continue conducting research on racial disparities in Illinois and make policy changes that are data driven. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.