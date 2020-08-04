Advertisement

State park graffiti connected to white supremacist group

Dekalb County Sheriff's Office, Illinois
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Graffiti linked to a white supremacist group was found in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating after graffiti of the words “Patriot Front” were found on multiple buildings in Kirkland State Park.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is seeking information into recent vandalism sustained at the Kirkland State Park. ...

Posted by Dekalb County Sheriff's Office, Illinois on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Patriot Front is a white supremacist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League and SPLC. The group was formed in the wake of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017.

Those with information should call the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272 with an anonymous tip. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

