September-like weather to continue but not for long

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Open up those windows tonight and turn off those air conditioners because comfortable temperatures dominate the forecast over the next few days. These are temperatures we should see at the end of September, not the beginning of August. You better enjoy them because the heat returns shortly.

A very comfortable night is ahead with lows in the 50s. Open those windows!
A very comfortable night is ahead with lows in the 50s. Open those windows!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday’s high of 69 degrees was the coolest day since May 21, 2020 when the high was 68 degrees. This is 15 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Temperatures failed to reach into the 70s Monday due to the extensive cloud cover we had around. However high pressure is building out west and the Stateline will see clearing conditions overnight into Tuesday.

Today also serves as a great reminder of the holidays coming up because it did feel like fall out there! Technically fall isn’t for another 50 days! We are also 151 days away from the end of 2020, it will come sooner rather than later!

This fall-like day serves as a good reminder of the next holidays!
This fall-like day serves as a good reminder of the next holidays!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are currently in a trough of cooler, drier air from Canada that is giving us the quiet and cooler conditions. The cooler conditions will be around through Thursday with highs creeping into the mid-to-upper 70s by then. Our skies will remain sunny through Friday before the heat returns and rain chances go up.

Great times to be outside all this week!
Great times to be outside all this week!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
We are in a trough of cooler air for the time being
We are in a trough of cooler air for the time being(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A ridge of heat is building to the desert southwest which will get into here by the weekend. It’s by that time we are forecasting once again above normal temperatures and highs at or just above 90 degrees returning to the forecast. There are rain chances Friday overnight, Saturday and through Monday but all of these remain isolated with many dry hours promised each of the days.

By the weekend, a ridge will build and we'll begin to warm up.
By the weekend, a ridge will build and we'll begin to warm up.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Fall for the first half then summer returns.
Fall for the first half then summer returns.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Longer range outlooks also suggest through the middle of August that well-above normal temperatures will be in the forecast through then. Below normal is the name of the game now, although it is a temporary one.

