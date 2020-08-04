Advertisement

Rockford men arrested after pursuit

After a brief foot pursuit through the Sandy Hollow Golf Course, the two occupants were taken into custody.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men were arrested following a brief foot pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a man with a gun on the 2600 block of 19th Street, at approximately 4:55 a.m. Before police arrived, 20-year-old Ladrail Montgomery left the residence in a stolen vehicle, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers were able to find and eventually stop the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit through the Sandy Hollow Golf Course, the two occupants were taken into custody.

Montgomery was charged with unlawful restraint, domestic battery, aggravated fleeing to elude, unlawful possession of stolen auto, resisting and disorderly conduct.

Victor Turner, 21 of Rockford, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and obstructing.

Those with information should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

