Police investigating aggravated discharge of a firearm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is conducting an aggravated discharge investigation on Tuesday evening.

Officers are on scene investigating at 3000 N. Rockton Ave., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The department asks people to avoid the area during the investigation. Southbound lanes of Rockton Avenue were closed temporarily, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Aggravated Discharge investigation 3000 N Rockton Ave. Please stay clear while officers investigate. Southbound lanes closed until further notice. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.