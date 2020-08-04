Police investigating aggravated discharge of a firearm
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is conducting an aggravated discharge investigation on Tuesday evening.
Officers are on scene investigating at 3000 N. Rockton Ave., according to the Rockford Police Department.
The department asks people to avoid the area during the investigation. Southbound lanes of Rockton Avenue were closed temporarily, according to the Rockford Police Department.
