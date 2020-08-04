Advertisement

Outdoor movie night approved for Rockford Day

Rockford City Council gave the green-light for the event.
On Saturday, August 15 and the movie shown will be a Rockford classic: A League of Their Own.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate Rockford Day, Miracle Mile Rockford and ten locally-owned Miracle Mile business owners are sponsoring an outdoor movie night in the former Magna grocery store parking lot.

Organizers of the event said they felt it was important to provide a family friendly, COVID-safe event for our community to celebrate Rockford.

On Saturday, August 15 and the movie shown will be a Rockford classic: A League of Their Own. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Rockford apparel, Peaches shirts or their favorite baseball team jersey, but they must stay in their vehicles for the duration of the movie. The sound will be transmitted through an FM radio frequency.

Movie goers are allowed to bring food and drink from home, but no glass or alcohol is allowed. Tailgating is not permitted. There will be food trucks on site, as well.

Tickets are $10 per car and can only be purchased online at www.MiracleMileRockford.com/Events. Gate opens at 7 p.m., movie begins at 8:45 p.m. Full details are provided on the Guidelines page included.

