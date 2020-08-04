Not As Cool Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After making it to only 69 degrees yesterday we should hit the mid to low 70′s this afternoon with sunshine replacing the cloud cover. Keep in mind we should see highs at 84 degrees! Expect a few clouds from time to time later today with north winds 5 - 15 MPH. Tonight we drop to the 50′s again with a mostly clear sky. 80′s return the end of the week heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.