Not As Cool Today

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After making it to only 69 degrees yesterday we should hit the mid to low 70′s this afternoon with sunshine replacing the cloud cover. Keep in mind we should see highs at 84 degrees! Expect a few clouds from time to time later today with north winds 5 - 15 MPH. Tonight we drop to the 50′s again with a mostly clear sky. 80′s return the end of the week heading into the weekend.

Open up those windows tonight and turn off those air conditioners because comfortable temperatures dominate the forecast over the next few days. These are temperatures we should see at the end of September, not the beginning of August. You better enjoy them because the heat returns shortly.

MUCH Cooler Next Couple Days.

Sunday marked the 40th day in a row where high temperatures in Rockford were 80 degrees or higher. Now that a cold front passed through the Stateline, that streak will come to an end. Northerly winds are in play which will keep our temperatures to levels we should normally see at the middle to end of September! But these conditions will only be temporary.

An approaching cold front will spark some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening followed by the coolest temperatures in months for the Stateline.

But the good news is for the weekend we are going to remain quiet. High temperatures Saturday in the lower 80s and same story for Sunday. The rain will hold off until we get into the day on Sunday.

A Beautiful Weekend Is Upon Us.

Say goodbye to the heat and humidity in our weather pattern. Comfortable and cooler temperatures is now in region and looks like it is here to stay.

Today Begins a Cooler Temperature Regime.