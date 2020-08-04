Advertisement

Man found guilty of sexual abuse

Criminal sexual abuse is a class 4 felony.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross(Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was found guilty of criminal sexual abuse in Winnebago County on Monday.

Michael Lambert was found guilty of criminal sexual abuse following a bench trial before Judge Joseph McGraw, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

On November 18, 2018, officers from the Rockford City Police Department met at the District 1 building with a victim, in reference to an act of criminal sexual abuse, according to Hite Ross. During the investigation, Michael Lambert was named a suspect.

Criminal sexual abuse is a class 4 felony with a sentencing range of up to 30 months probation or 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

Lambert has a court date scheduled for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. set for sentencing in front of Judge McGraw in Courtroom A.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Illinois Board of Higher Education discusses racial disparities among college students

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Board members and education professionals met virtually to share ideas about how to create equal opportunities for higher education students throughout the state.

News

Police investigating aggravated discharge of a firearm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers are on scene investigating at 3000 N. Rockton Ave.

News

“Let’s Talk Coronavirus” a virtual discussion led by Beloit College professors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Separating fact from fiction, two Beloit professors took it into their own hands to provide factual information about the pandemic through a weekly Facebook live event.

News

"Let's Talk Coronavirus"

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

3 new deaths, 14 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.

News

Wisconsin health officials warn of mislabeled hand sanitizer that could be deadly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin health officials are warning residents to be careful of hand sanitizers that may contain dangerous, if not deadly, chemicals.

News

Rockford men arrested after pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a brief foot pursuit through the Sandy Hollow Golf Course, the two occupants were taken into custody.

News

State park graffiti connected to white supremacist group

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

News

Madison man charged with homicide for stabbing 13-year-old daughter to death: Complaint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison man was charged with homicide after prosecutors say he stabbed his 13-year-old daughter to death and injured the child’s mother.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago