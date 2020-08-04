Man found guilty of sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was found guilty of criminal sexual abuse in Winnebago County on Monday.

Michael Lambert was found guilty of criminal sexual abuse following a bench trial before Judge Joseph McGraw, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

On November 18, 2018, officers from the Rockford City Police Department met at the District 1 building with a victim, in reference to an act of criminal sexual abuse, according to Hite Ross. During the investigation, Michael Lambert was named a suspect.

Criminal sexual abuse is a class 4 felony with a sentencing range of up to 30 months probation or 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

Lambert has a court date scheduled for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. set for sentencing in front of Judge McGraw in Courtroom A.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.