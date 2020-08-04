Advertisement

Madison man charged with homicide for stabbing 13-year-old daughter to death: Complaint

A Madison man was charged with homicide after prosecutors say he stabbed his 13-year-old daughter to death and injured the child’s mother.
Travis M. Christianson
Travis M. Christianson(Dane Co. Jail)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was charged with homicide after prosecutors say he stabbed his 13-year-old daughter to death and injured the child’s mother.

A criminal complaint states that Travis M. Christianson, 44, was charged with first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and attempt first degree intentional homicide, domestic assessments, use of a dangerous weapon on Tuesday. Christianson is being held on $1 million cash bond, according to online court records.

According to the complaint, Christianson, his wife and their daughter were at their home in Madison on July 30 when Christianson appeared to start to go to his car in order to get beer. His wife insisted to him that he stay, as he was intoxicated and did not want him to drive.

The wife later told investigators that she threatened to leave him if he drove that night. It appears Christianson decided to stay put, and the mother drove to Pick N’ Save for the beer.

When she arrived at the store, the liquor department was closed. She decided to return home, according to the complaint.

But when she returned and opened the door, Christianson was standing in front of her with a 12-inch-long knife. Christianson began to attack her, eventually stabbing her twice, according to the complaint.

During the attack, the mother asked him what happened to their 13-year-old daughter, and he replied, “I already killed her,” according to the complaint.

The mother then got a hold of the handle of the knife and took it from Christianson. She left the home and called someone to call the police.

When Madison police officers arrived, they found the injured mother. She directed officers to their home.

That’s where officers found Christianson. He was unresponsive to their questions, and instead started to walk towards them. MPD officers decided to use a Taser on him, which they successfully did. Christianson was then arrested.

Inside the home, officers entered the home’s bathroom, where they found the 13-year-old daughter submerged in water and blood, according to the complaint.

The officers noticed stab wounds to her chest, arms and neck, the complaint states. The child was later pronounced dead.

Christianson will be back in Dane County Court on Aug. 28 for his preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Let’s Talk Coronavirus” a virtual discussion led by Beloit College professors

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Separating fact from fiction, two Beloit professors took it into their own hands to provide factual information about the pandemic through a weekly Facebook live event.

News

"Let's Talk Coronavirus"

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

3 new deaths, 14 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.

News

Wisconsin health officials warn of mislabeled hand sanitizer that could be deadly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin health officials are warning residents to be careful of hand sanitizers that may contain dangerous, if not deadly, chemicals.

News

Rockford men arrested after pursuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a brief foot pursuit through the Sandy Hollow Golf Course, the two occupants were taken into custody.

Latest News

News

State park graffiti connected to white supremacist group

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

21 recoveries, 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths stands at 22.

News

The Clorox wipes shortage is expected to last into 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Clorox's outgoing CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters that Clorox wipes, specifically, will be in short supply until next year.