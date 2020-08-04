Advertisement

“Let’s Talk Coronavirus” a virtual discussion led by Beloit College professors

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Aug. 4, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “One thing we wanted to do was provide information but make it fun,” said Ron Watson, Beloit professor.

Two professors at Beloit College started a weekly Facebook live discussion called “Let’s Talk Coronavirus” in an effort to clear up some gray areas of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So making sure people understand the basic concepts underlying the disease itself,” said Rachel Bergstrom, Beloit professor.

Each episode is led by Bergstrom and Watson. Other colleagues are invited as special guests.

“I think our discussion on masks. Not just how to make masks but also about what happened in terms of the messaging initially,” Watson said.

“One of the great parts about having our econ colleagues on is we had them on really early in the Spring and we had them on two weeks ago. So to hear and think about the similarities and differences was just fascinating,” Bergstrom said.

Since starting the live discussions in mid-March the audience has grown to more than a thousand and it’s been turned into a class for incoming students.

“Inquiry and education are better when more people are asking questions and more people are driving the conversations and so we are really trying to help them gain confidence in that and they can ask really good questions and they are asking really good questions,” Bergstrom said.

The Facebook live events take place every Wednesday at 4 pm on the Beloit College page. This week’s topic, biomedical ethics.

