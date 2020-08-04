Illinois announces 19 additional deaths, 1,471 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,298 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths Monday.

Latest deaths include:

- Adams County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 female 50′s, 1 unknown 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- DuPage County: 2 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Mercer County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 male 80′s

- Winnebago County: 2 female 90′s

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 184,712 and 7,545 deaths overall since the pandemic began. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,598 specimens for a total of 2,849,395.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 28-August 3 is 3.9 percent with a total of 2,849,395 tests conducted.

As of Monday night, 1,496 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 365 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

