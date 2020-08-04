Freeport woman murdered inside apartment

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a 27-year-old woman was shot to death early Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived at the 200 Block of N. Adelbert Avenue for a call of shots being fired at 1:40 a.m., according to the Freeport Police Department.

Police found an open door to an apartment. Inside, officers found a 27-year-old Freeport woman who had suffered gunshot wounds. The woman died from her injuries at the scene. Police have just started to investigate and the name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of the family.

If anyone has information about these crimes they should contact the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

