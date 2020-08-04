An OSF hospice patient celebrates her one hundredth birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Reaching quite the milestone as a Stateline woman celebrates reaching a century on earth.

OSF hospice patient Joyce Patterson celebrates her hundredth birthday today. Friends and family members joined her. But there was also a special guest.

Hank, a horse with Bravehearts Equine Therapeutics, wished Patterson an extra special birthday.

“She loves horses, that’s why we have Bravehearts here. She’s been out to their facility,” says Judy Umbdenstock.

Patterson's caregiver, Judy Umbdenstock, says they are very appreciative and excited that everyone who came out to celebrate.

"Good life, enjoyed myself, had troubles here and there, just like everybody. But it was all pretty good," says Patterson.

Recently, Patterson's health has been on a roller coaster, but Umbdenstock says the great nursing staff from OSF are helping her stay healthy.

"A lot of love for a very special lady and people who know that turning 100 doesn't happen very often, and wanting to make this one of the most, or the most, special birthday that we can," says Barb Johnson.

OSF Hospice Manager, Barb Johnson, says just to learn from Patterson is fantastic.

“We’re very very fortunate to be able to be here with her. That both she and Judy are allowing us in their home to help care for her,” says Johnson.

When asked if she has any advice on living a long life, Patterson says there are four rules.

“Don’t smoke, don’t drink, get your exercise, and enjoy life,” says Patterson.

