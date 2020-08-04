3 new deaths, 14 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three more deaths and an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,683. This is up from 3,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Monday.

The total deaths are now 118. The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.

