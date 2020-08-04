Advertisement

3 new deaths, 14 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three more deaths and an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count to 3,683. This is up from 3,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Monday.

The total deaths are now 118. The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Let’s Talk Coronavirus” a virtual discussion led by Beloit College professors

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Separating fact from fiction, two Beloit professors took it into their own hands to provide factual information about the pandemic through a weekly Facebook live event.

News

"Let's Talk Coronavirus"

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin health officials warn of mislabeled hand sanitizer that could be deadly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin health officials are warning residents to be careful of hand sanitizers that may contain dangerous, if not deadly, chemicals.

News

Rockford men arrested after pursuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a brief foot pursuit through the Sandy Hollow Golf Course, the two occupants were taken into custody.

Latest News

News

State park graffiti connected to white supremacist group

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.

News

Madison man charged with homicide for stabbing 13-year-old daughter to death: Complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Madison man was charged with homicide after prosecutors say he stabbed his 13-year-old daughter to death and injured the child’s mother.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

21 recoveries, 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths stands at 22.

News

The Clorox wipes shortage is expected to last into 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Clorox's outgoing CEO Benno Dorer told Reuters that Clorox wipes, specifically, will be in short supply until next year.