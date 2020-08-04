Advertisement

21 recoveries, 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

The total deaths stands at 22.
Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 751 total positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend after five new cases were reported Tuesday.

The total deaths stands at 22. There are now a total of 584 recovered cases after there were 563 total recoveries in the county on Monday.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 69 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 148 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 112 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 138 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 114 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 61 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 41 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 31 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

