Winnebago County chairperson Frank Haney weighs in on weekend incidents
Says there is a need to challenge bad policing, calls Cabello's comments 'unfortunate' and 'disappointing'
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winenbago County chairperson Frank Haney weighed in on this weekends incidents in an eight point post Sunday evening.
Haney says there is a need to challenge bad policing, but also to challenge other public systems when they need reform, too. He also says he is disappointed to see City Market shut down as a result of the protests. “This negatively impacts small business owners, many of which have been hammered by COVID-19 and are not the target of the protests,” he says.
Read his full post below:
