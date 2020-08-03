Winnebago County chairperson Frank Haney weighs in on weekend incidents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winenbago County chairperson Frank Haney weighed in on this weekends incidents in an eight point post Sunday evening.

Haney says there is a need to challenge bad policing, but also to challenge other public systems when they need reform, too. He also says he is disappointed to see City Market shut down as a result of the protests. “This negatively impacts small business owners, many of which have been hammered by COVID-19 and are not the target of the protests,” he says.

Read his full post below:

Thoughts on recent events: 1. We should respect good policing and the many honorable public servants who serve and... Posted by Frank Haney on Sunday, August 2, 2020

