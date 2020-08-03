Advertisement

VanVleet scores career-best 36, Raptors top Heat 107-103

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) shoots as Miami Heat's Goran Dragic tries to draw the offensive foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Raptors won 107-103. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) shoots as Miami Heat's Goran Dragic tries to draw the offensive foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Raptors won 107-103. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors added to their strong restart with a 107-103 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday.

VanVleet finished 7 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a perfect 13 of 13 from the foul line, besting his 34-point total against the Pelicans last December.

Pascal Siakam added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who are 2-0 since play resumed last week. Toronto resumed its season by beating the Lakers and remains in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Goran Dragic had 25 points for the Heat.

Miami beat Toronto twice this season, but the Raptors avoided the season sweep behind VanVleet, who poured in deep 3s and repeatedly found his way to the foul line in the third quarter with strong drives.

The Raptors led by 17 midway through the third quarter before the Heat pulled ahead on Dragic’s corner 3 with 10:11 remaining in the game. The Raptors regained command when Serge Ibaka, who had 15 points, added two dunks on back-to-back possessions.

Still, Miami wouldn’t go away.

Jae Crowder hit a 3 and Dragic drew a charge on VanVleet to give the Heat a chance. Dragic scored on a drive on the ensuing possession and drew a foul, but missed the potential game-tying free throw with 40 seconds left — Miami’s first miss in 16 attempts.

The Heat still had a chance when Lowry missed a reverse layup.

But two late turnovers cost the Heat a chance to win. Jimmy Butler couldn’t handle a pass from Dragic on a backdoor cut and the ball scooted out of bounds with 17,.4 seconds left. Then Butler turned it over after a side inbounds play when his pass was deflected by VanVleet.

TIP-INS:

Raptors: Siakam carried his team early with 15 points in the first quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, including three 3s. The rest of the team was just 3 of 16. ... Lowry drew his league-leading 32nd charge of the season. ... Lowry also passed Michael Jordan in career assists.

Heat: The Heat made just 5 of 23 3-pointers in the first half, but trailed only by four. ... Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Jae Crowder and Butler started for the Heat for the second straight game. ... Duncan Robinson has made a 3-pointer in 52 straight games.

UP NEXT:

Raptors: Play Magic on Wednesday.

Heat: Play Celtics on Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys XFL for $15 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS
RedBird Capital is an investment firm that focuses on providing flexible and long-term capital to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, and the XFL will be its latest challenge.

Sports

Greater Rockford Golf Classic - Men's Final Round

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Greater Rockford Golf Classic - Women's Match Play Championship

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Smith beats Hogan in second playoff hole to win the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
The Winnebago grad won his first men's city championship defeating nine-time champion Jamie Hogan in a playoff.

Latest News

Sports

Thiravong holds off Dofflemyer to win first Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Megan Thiravong wins her first city championship and third tournament in the last month.

Sports

Women’s final set, Hogan and Smith atop the men’s leaderboard

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The men's leaderboard is tight heading into the final round on Sunday. Nine golfers are separated by just five strokes.

Sports

Rivets season on hold as staff member reportedly has COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A season put on hold due to the pandemic, the Rockford Rivets were supposed to play today in Wausau, Wisconsin but that game has been cancelled and the season is in indefinite pause due a staff member contracting COVID-19.

News

IESA approves return of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The new guidance placed golf, softball, baseball and cross-country in the “lower risk” category.

News

Rivets game canceled after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Friday’s game was supposed to include fireworks.

Sports

Boylan’s Ongtengco commits to NIU as a preferred walk-on

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
C.J. Ongtengco will get an opportunity to live out a dream as he accepts an offer as a preferred walk-on at NIU.