Thiravong holds off Dofflemyer to win first Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Megan Thiravong was quick to thank friends and family for helping her get to this point. Now, the Rochelle senior can call herself a city champion, after she defeated Hui Chong Dofflemyer 2&1 to win her first Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic title at Aldeen Golf Club on Sunday.

Thiravong makes it back-to-back summers where a high school senior won the two-weekend, four-course match play event; Guilford grad Katelyn Sayyalinh won it in 2019.

Thiravong had to go through the two top seeds to win the match play tournament, Dofflemyer and top seed Natalie Hooper at Sandy Hollow. She said those are two of her role models on the golf course.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more, because I’ve looked up to these ladies since I was maybe 11 years old,” said Thiravong. “(I) first came, I was like, they hit the absolute crap out of that ball. I want to do that too one day.”

Thiravong got out to an early lead on Dofflemyer and was able to ride out the two-hole advantage for the last three holes. Things have been going well over the last month on the course for Thiravong. She won the junior tournament series event at Ingersoll, then picked up another win at the Ogle County Junior Open.

“(The) best aspect of my game, probably is my putting,” said Thiravong. “I’ve been more accurate with my putts after switching out my old putter for a new one. Then tweaking my routine a little bit so that everything will run smoothly.”

