Protesters released from jail on bond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five protesters were released from the Winnebago County Jail on bonds on Monday.

The protesters; 23-year-old Larissa Walston, 25-year-old Dylan Mitchel, 26-year-old Dayna Schultz, 22-year-old William Gettings and 20-year-old Michael Riggs were all released on personal recognizance bonds, according to Chris Green of the Rockford Register Star.

The five appeared in bond court Monday before Associate Judge Francis Martinez via live video from the Winnebago County Jail. The five were among 17 protesters arrested Friday and Saturday. Their next court appearance is 9 a.m. Sept. 4 in Court Room B of the Justice Center, according to Chris Green of the Rockford Register Star.

