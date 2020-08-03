Protesters file lawsuit against Judge Doherty, Sheriff Caruana

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A class action complaint filed by protesters claims detainees’ were being imprisoned for more than 48 hours without judicial determination of probable cause.

The lawsuit was filed following the July 31 protests that featured arrests of protesters at the Winnebago County Justice Center and the area near the Rockford City Market.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Adele Nicholas and Brad Thompson in the United States District Court for the plaintiffs of 26-year-old Dylan Mitchell, 23-year-old Dayna Schultz, 23-year-old Larissa Walston, 20-year-old Michael Riggs, and 25-year-old Ivan Holland. Chief Judge Eugene G. Doherty and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana were named as defendants.

The plaintiffs claim their Fourth Amendment rights were violated. The complaint continues, saying the Winnebago County Jail at 650 W. State St. routinely holds individuals in custody over weekends and court holidays without a judicial determination of probable cause.

