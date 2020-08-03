Advertisement

Protesters file lawsuit against Judge Doherty, Sheriff Caruana

The lawsuit was filed following the July 31 protests that featured arrests of protesters at the Winnebago County Justice Center and the area near the Rockford City Market.
Several protesters were arrested after blocking traffic in downtown Rockford. (Courtesy: Scott Yates, Rockford Register Star)
Several protesters were arrested after blocking traffic in downtown Rockford. (Courtesy: Scott Yates, Rockford Register Star)(Rockford Register Star)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A class action complaint filed by protesters claims detainees’ were being imprisoned for more than 48 hours without judicial determination of probable cause.

The lawsuit was filed following the July 31 protests that featured arrests of protesters at the Winnebago County Justice Center and the area near the Rockford City Market.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Adele Nicholas and Brad Thompson in the United States District Court for the plaintiffs of 26-year-old Dylan Mitchell, 23-year-old Dayna Schultz, 23-year-old Larissa Walston, 20-year-old Michael Riggs, and 25-year-old Ivan Holland. Chief Judge Eugene G. Doherty and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana were named as defendants.

The plaintiffs claim their Fourth Amendment rights were violated. The complaint continues, saying the Winnebago County Jail at 650 W. State St. routinely holds individuals in custody over weekends and court holidays without a judicial determination of probable cause.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois announces 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A Winnebago Co. man was among the new deaths.

News

Hite Ross responds to Rep. Cabello Facebook comment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In the comment section a Facebook user asked “Now is it time to lock and load? Asking for a friend.”

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to launch COVID-19 awareness campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Aims to reduce spread of COVID-19.

News

Suspect in custody in slaying of 9-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
Police have said, around 6:45 p.m. Friday, a gunman opened fire on a group of people behind the townhomes on the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue.

Latest News

News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys XFL for $15 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
RedBird Capital is an investment firm that focuses on providing flexible and long-term capital to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, and the XFL will be its latest challenge.

News

Mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Winnebago County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Testing is free to all Illinois residents who are wanting to get a nasal swab test, regardless of showing symptoms.

News

Man arrested, three people injured after Beloit hit and run

Updated: 5 hours ago
An 18-year-old man was arrested for a felony hit and run causing injury.

News

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 8/2/2020

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Movie Theaters vs. Drive Ins

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Community Activists Respond

Updated: 14 hours ago