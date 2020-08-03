Advertisement

New death, 43 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. over weekend

The total deaths are now 115.
Source: Winnebago County Health Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another death and an additional 43 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department over the weekend.

That brings the total case count to 3,669. This is up from 3,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Friday.

The total deaths are now 115. The recovery rate is now at 96.3 percent. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

