ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies this Monday with highs that will struggle to make the low 70′s. We could experience a few sprinkles from time to time with north winds 10 - 15 MPH. Clearing skies tonight as lows will drop to the low 50′s and upper 40′s. Another cool one tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70′s. Heat will return for the up coming weekend.

