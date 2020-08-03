Advertisement

Mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Winnebago County

Testing sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide free COVID-19 mobile testing teams throughout Winnebago County.

Testing is free to all Illinois residents who are wanting to get a nasal swab test, regardless of showing symptoms.

No photo ID is required, no citizenship questions are asked and insurance is collected, but not required.

These mobile testing sites will be open from 9am to 5pm.

This week’s testing locations are as follows:

  • Aug. 3 RHA: Buckbee Apartments (4124 Harrison Ave. Rockford)
  • Aug. 4 Emmanuel Lutheran Church (920 3rd Ave. Rockford)
  • Aug. 5 WCHA: Robert Johnson Garden Apt. (1615 Blackhawk Blvd. South Beloit)
  • Aug. 6 WCHA: Washington Park (3617 Delaware St. Rockford)
  • Aug. 7 United Way Strong Neighborhood House (908 8th Ave. Rockford)
  • Aug. 8 Boylan Catholic High School (4000 S. Francis Dr. Rockford)
  • Aug. 9 Muslim Association of Greater Rockford (5921 Darlene Dr. Rockford)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested, three people injured after Beloit hit and run

Updated: 2 hours ago
An 18-year-old man was arrested for a felony hit and run causing injury.

News

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 8/2/2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Movie Theaters vs. Drive Ins

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Community Activists Respond

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Winnebago County chairperson Frank Haney weighs in on weekend incidents

Updated: 14 hours ago
Haney weighs in on weekend incidents

News

Community activists respond to weekend arrests

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Those with the May 30th Alliance gathered to share perspective on their experience Friday evening.

News

Cabello responds to Facebook comment dispute

Updated: 14 hours ago
Ceballo responds to Facebook comment dispute.

News

Mayor McNamara responds to recent protests, arrests made over the weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took to social media to respond to the recent arrests and protests happening in the city surrounding police.

Coronavirus

Lee County confirms multiple cases of COVID-19 at Dixon developmental center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Health officials say eight new cases came from the center. At first, one employee and a resident tested positive. Following that, more tests were conducted at the facility and others came back with positive results.

News

Diving deeper: COVID-19 pandemic impacts movie industry

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
How coronavirus has affected the movie industry