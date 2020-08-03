Mobile COVID-19 testing continues in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide free COVID-19 mobile testing teams throughout Winnebago County.

Testing is free to all Illinois residents who are wanting to get a nasal swab test, regardless of showing symptoms.

No photo ID is required, no citizenship questions are asked and insurance is collected, but not required.

These mobile testing sites will be open from 9am to 5pm.

This week’s testing locations are as follows:

Aug. 3 RHA: Buckbee Apartments (4124 Harrison Ave. Rockford)

Aug. 4 Emmanuel Lutheran Church (920 3rd Ave. Rockford)

Aug. 5 WCHA: Robert Johnson Garden Apt. (1615 Blackhawk Blvd. South Beloit)

Aug. 6 WCHA: Washington Park (3617 Delaware St. Rockford)

Aug. 7 United Way Strong Neighborhood House (908 8th Ave. Rockford)

Aug. 8 Boylan Catholic High School (4000 S. Francis Dr. Rockford)

Aug. 9 Muslim Association of Greater Rockford (5921 Darlene Dr. Rockford)

