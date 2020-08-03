Miss Carly asking for public help finding daughter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A post from Miss Carly’s Facebook is requesting help from the public finding her daughter Heather on Monday.

“Her name is Heather and she has endured more pain than any one person should recently,” the Facebook post said.

The post states that if anyone sees Heather, to call 911 immediately.

“Heather left a suicide note on our door a 4:50 a.m. If you get the chance, please tell her that her mom (Miss Carly) is worried sick and waiting for her. Tell her that she has a new family and she needs to come home,” according to the Facebook post.

If anyone sees this woman, please call 911 immediately. Her name is Heather and she has endured more pain than any one... Posted by Miss Carly's on Monday, August 3, 2020

Miss Carly’s Facebook account published the post at 5 a.m. on Monday.

“Let’s show her what community can do. Let’s prove to her that she is SEEN and HEARD and the she is LOVED,” according to the post.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.