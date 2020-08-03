Man arrested, three people injured after Beloit hit and run

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - City of Beloit Police are investigating an accident that injured three people on Saturday.

Around 5 p.m. police responded to the area of Riverside Drive and ABC Parkway for an accident involving two motorcycles and a car.

Officials said three people total were on two motorcycles when they collided with a car. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car left the scene, but was spotted by an observant patrol officer near Pleasant Street and White Avenue about an hour later. The driver, an 18-year-old Beloit man, was arrested for felony hit and run causing injury.

Police have not released the name of the person arrested at this time.

