Advertisement

Man arrested, three people injured after Beloit hit and run

An 18-year-old man was arrested for a felony hit and run causing injury.
Hit-and-run graphic
Hit-and-run graphic(MGN online)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - City of Beloit Police are investigating an accident that injured three people on Saturday.

Around 5 p.m. police responded to the area of Riverside Drive and ABC Parkway for an accident involving two motorcycles and a car.

Officials said three people total were on two motorcycles when they collided with a car. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car left the scene, but was spotted by an observant patrol officer near Pleasant Street and White Avenue about an hour later. The driver, an 18-year-old Beloit man, was arrested for felony hit and run causing injury.

Police have not released the name of the person arrested at this time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 8/2/2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Movie Theaters vs. Drive Ins

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Community Activists Respond

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Winnebago County chairperson Frank Haney weighs in on weekend incidents

Updated: 12 hours ago
Haney weighs in on weekend incidents

Latest News

News

Community activists respond to weekend arrests

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Those with the May 30th Alliance gathered to share perspective on their experience Friday evening.

News

Cabello responds to Facebook comment dispute

Updated: 13 hours ago
Ceballo responds to Facebook comment dispute.

News

Mayor McNamara responds to recent protests, arrests made over the weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took to social media to respond to the recent arrests and protests happening in the city surrounding police.

Coronavirus

Lee County confirms multiple cases of COVID-19 at Dixon developmental center

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Health officials say eight new cases came from the center. At first, one employee and a resident tested positive. Following that, more tests were conducted at the facility and others came back with positive results.

News

Diving deeper: COVID-19 pandemic impacts movie industry

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
How coronavirus has affected the movie industry

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois health officials reported 1,467 new COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths Sunday, two days after the states highest one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24 as the state conducted more than 49,000 tests in one day.