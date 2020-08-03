Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Monday

A Winnebago Co. man was among the new deaths.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,298 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths Monday.

Latest deaths include:

- Adams County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 183,241 and 7,526 deaths overall since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 27-August 2 is 4 percent with a total of 2,806,797 tests conducted.

