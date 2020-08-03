Hite Ross responds to Rep. Cabello Facebook comment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross responded to a Facebook comment posted by state representative John Cabello on Sunday.

“I feel it incumbent as state’s attorney to respond to the postings on August 2 on state representative John Cabello’s page relating to recent civil unrest in Winnebago County. We live in a law and order society. Anyone who would suggest that individuals break the law indeed becomes complicit in the unlawful activity. Clearly this type of rhetoric and dialog is unacceptable and does not further productive conversations to resolve and address positive change going forward,” Hite Ross said.

Hite Ross continued, expressing that Cabello’s posting does not represent the state’s attorney’s office.

“These posts do not reflect the sentiment of my office nor local law enforcement leaders that I work with. Please be assured that the Office of the Winnebago County State’s Attorney will continue to enforce the laws of the State of Illinois and also provide safe venues for peaceful demonstrations.”

In the comment section a Facebook user asked “Now is it time to lock and load? Asking for a friend.” Cabello responded to the user saying “not yet but be ready.”

