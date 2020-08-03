Fall-like conditions only temporary, summer returns soon after

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday marked the 40th day in a row where high temperatures in Rockford were 80 degrees or higher. Now that a cold front passed through the Stateline, that streak will come to an end. Northerly winds are in play which will keep our temperatures to levels we should normally see at the middle to end of September! But these conditions will only be temporary.

A little bit of rain may be around Monday morning but that will be short lived. Then the cooler conditions start. Forecast highs in the lower to mid 70s Monday through Tuesday are a good 9-12 degrees below normal for this time of the year! These are numbers we normally see id mid-to-late September. While it will feel a bit cooler, the conditions will be near perfect as clearing skies will take place Monday and will last for much of this first full week of August 2020.

A few light sprinkles can't be ruled out very early Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Clearing will take place throughout the day Monday and we could see a peek of sun late. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday will be the first fully sunny day of the week and it will feel like fall out there. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

September-like conditions are here, for the time being. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The Stateline looks to approach 80 degrees once Thursday comes around with mostly sunny skies continuing. However later that evening and into Friday is when we look at rain chances to return to the forecast. Although slight, an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Friday as we begin to get back closer to normal. High temperatures Friday in the lower 80s is right around normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures return to above normal very quickly here (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Above normal temperatures return to the Stateline as next weekend approaches. Highs in the upper 80s for next Saturday and we will once again approach 90 degrees by next Sunday. Both of those days call for slight rain chances but many dry hours are promised.

Summer will continue in the Stateline for much of August as the longer range temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center call for high probabilities of above normal temperatures through the middle of the month. So enjoy the unseasonable cooling air while we have it because it is only temporary!

Latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook suggests high chances of above normal temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.