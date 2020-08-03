Dunkin’ employee charged with spitting in state trooper’s coffee

CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee at a Garfield Ridge neighborhood Dunkin’ Donuts stood charged Saturday with spitting in an Illinois state trooper’s coffee.

Vincent J. Sessler, 25, of Chicago, was arrested on Friday and charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and battery to a peace officer, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, a state police District Chicago trooper stopped at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 6738 W. Archer Ave. for a large cup of black coffee, state police said.

The coffee was extremely hot, and when the trooper took the lid off to cool it down, he noticed a large, thick piece of mucus that was later confirmed to be saliva floating in it.

An investigation led to the arrest of Sessler, a Dunkin’ Donuts employee.

He was apprehended at 12:49 p.m. by District Chicago troopers.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment.”

For their safety, state troopers will no longer be patronizing that Dunkin’ Donuts.

Sessler was being held at the Chicago Police’s Chicago Lawn District station lockup late Saturday.

