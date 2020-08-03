Community activists respond to weekend arrests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After back days that featured arrests of protesters at the Winnebago County Justice Center, and the area near the Rockford City Market. Those with the May 30th Alliance shared perspective on their experience Friday evening.

“They forced my arms behind my back and cuffed me tight,” said community activist Terry Patterson. “Once they had me cuffed they walked me, drug me, and carried me down to Market Street where I ended up on the ground holding me down.”

Community activist Leslie Rolfe believes it is important to talk about his experience because there are some that will never be able to share.

“Some of the people who are still inside of there, of course, it’ll be up to them to talk about the things they experience and what they’re conditions were like,” said Rolfe. “If they don’t its at least important for me and Terry to speak out on some of the things we have experienced.”

Rolfe made sure to express, the protests are not going anywhere, anytime soon.

“We will continue to support others protesting and demonstrating and we will continue to demonstrate at City Market on Fridays at five o’clock,” said Rolfe.

Rolfe says he will be at the Justice Center Monday to support those still in the jail, and food truck Tuesdays with a television to show video and pictures from the weekend.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office gave a statement to 23 News in response to some comments made by speakers at the Justice Center, it reads:

“The allegations that any detainees were mistreated while in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office are false. Our Corrections Officers followed every department policy and procedure when they were booking and processing the individuals who were arrested over the weekend. The detainees taken into custody were treated with dignity and respect. We ensure their rights were protected and they were booked and processed in a timely manner just like all the other individuals who came in to our facility.”

Rockford Police Department could not be reached for comment at this time.

