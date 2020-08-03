Advertisement

Cabello responds to Facebook comment dispute

Says his words were twisted and not indented to incite violence.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members took to social media to express concern over a Facebook comment made by State Representative John Cabello. In the comment section a Facebook user asked “Now is it time to lock and load? Asking for a friend.” Cabello responded to the user saying “not yet but be ready.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took to Facebook Sunday night in response to the post in question. He says:

“I am extremely concerned by a Facebook post by State Rep. and Rockford Police Officer John Cabello that was worded at worst to incite violence and at best not promote peace. We must expect high levels of professionalism and performance from those who serve and represent us and his post was incendiary and not befitting of a public servant.”

Rep. Cabello also responded to the situation on Facebook. His full response is attached below, and reads in part “this particular Facebook friend, like many of the people in my district is concerned over the lawlessness he has seen both locally and nationally. He expressed that view and his concerns in a way which elicited a similar tongue in cheek response from me that some posters on Facebook have implied means that I was advocating for violence. Not only do I reject that interpretation but I will not yield my support for law enforcement.”

