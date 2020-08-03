Advertisement

3 dead in Ill. collision of ambulance, vehicle

It wasn’t immediately known where the ambulance was headed when the collision occurred.
(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENSON, Ill. (AP) — Three people are dead and three others hospitalized after an ambulance collided with another vehicle on a Woodford County road, according to authorities in central Illinois.

Killed in the crash Saturday were Morgan Ryder, 20, of Gridley, Jared Seggerman, 19, of Minonk and Seth Unruh, 19, of Pattonsburg, according to Illinois State Police. Another passenger in the car, a 21-year-old Minonk man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle driven by Ryder was southbound on County Road approaching Illinois Route 116 when it turned into the pathway of the ambulance traveling west on County Road, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately known where the ambulance was headed when the collision occurred.

The ambulance driver, a 42-year-old man from LaSalle, was also hospitalized, along with the patient being transported, a 78-year-old woman from Ottawa. Their conditions are not known. A 25-year-old Earlville woman also in the ambulance was uninjured.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local knitting group makes mask for hospital sock monkey

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The knitting group also made a mask for the sock monkey.

News

Missing woman found, Miss Carly says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The post states that if anyone sees Heather, to call 911 immediately.

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a survey of residents conducted by the city, more than 60 percent said the rally should be postponed.

News

Dunkin’ employee charged with spitting in state trooper’s coffee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
An investigation led to the arrest of Sessler, a Dunkin’ Donuts employee.

Latest News

News

Protesters file lawsuit against Judge Doherty, Sheriff Caruana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The lawsuit was filed following the July 31 protests that featured arrests of protesters at the Winnebago County Justice Center and the area near the Rockford City Market.

News

Illinois announces 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A Winnebago Co. man was among the new deaths.

News

Hite Ross responds to Rep. Cabello Facebook comment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In the comment section a Facebook user asked “Now is it time to lock and load? Asking for a friend.”

News

Gov. Pritzker launches ‘It Only Works If You Wear It’ mask campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 183,241 cases, including 7,526 deaths.

News

Suspect in custody in slaying of 9-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS
Police have said, around 6:45 p.m. Friday, a gunman opened fire on a group of people behind the townhomes on the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue.

News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys XFL for $15 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS
RedBird Capital is an investment firm that focuses on providing flexible and long-term capital to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses, and the XFL will be its latest challenge.