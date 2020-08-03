Advertisement

13 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 746 total positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend after 13 new cases were reported Monday.

The total deaths stands at 22. There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 69 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 147 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 111 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 137 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 113 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 61 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 40 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 31 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: Burger King worker shot, killed in waiting dispute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

News

Byron Forest Preserve StoryWalks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Byron Forest Preserve StoryWalks

News

New death, 43 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. over weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The total deaths are now 115.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bryon Forest Preserve installs two StoryWalk trails

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Nature hikes and storytime is the perfect prescription for a fun day in the sun and you can experience it right now at the Byron Forest Preserve.

News

Rockford City Market borders expanded, park district says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Joe Marino Park will remain open to the public.

News

Pro sports players associations come out against key McConnell stimulus priority

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Mattingly
The players associations took issue with the structure of the proposal.

News

Protesters released from jail on bond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The five were among 17 protesters arrested Friday and Saturday.

News

3 dead in Ill. collision of ambulance, vehicle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It wasn’t immediately known where the ambulance was headed when the collision occurred.

News

Local knitting group makes mask for hospital sock monkey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The knitting group also made a mask for the sock monkey.