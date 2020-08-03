13 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 746 total positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend after 13 new cases were reported Monday.
The total deaths stands at 22. There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 69 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 147 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group
-- 111 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 137 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group
-- 113 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group
-- 61 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 40 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 31 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group
-- 1 case: 100+ age group
