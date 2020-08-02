Advertisement

Rockford Police investigating vehicle shootout Sunday afternoon

(WITN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say they are investigating a shooting between vehicles on Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to the 2300 block of Auburn Street where two vehicles were reportedly firing gunshots at one another.

There doesn’t appear to be anyone struck at this time.

