Rain chances Sunday before a brief fall-like cool down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An approaching cold front will spark some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening followed by the coolest temperatures in months for the Stateline.

Sunday will start out dry but a cold front will be on the move. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80° for highs Sunday. Once the front moves through in the late afternoon, it will spawn some showers and storms along with it. Because of our relatively dry air mass already in place, there is an extremely low severe threat because the front will not have a lot of moisture to work with.

By Sunday afternoon anytime after 2-3 p.m., this is when rain chances go up. These showers and storms will have brief downpours and some gusty winds at times. But nothing more than that! These will be very scattered and cover around 40-50 percent of the region.

Scattered showers and storms will begin in the afternoon throughout the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday evening is when the cold front will move through the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The front will pass through the region Sunday evening and once this happens, rain chances go down and so do the temperatures. Rain chances will linger into very early Monday before clearing takes place for the rest of the day.

Showers and storms will begin to exit overnight and early Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Showers and storms will begin to exit overnight and early Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While August’s opening weekend felt just a tad below normal, this week will feel like near the middle to end of September. The upcoming temperatures will be the coolest in months for the Stateline. Beginning Monday, high temperatures will struggle to even hit 80°, which is unusual for the beginning of August. Highs in the lower-to-mid 70s will be in play Monday through Wednesday.

Here is the climatology for Rockford, Illinois weather in August. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Mid-to-late September temperatures are on the way next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But there is some good news that comes with this! High pressure will dominate our atmosphere for most of next week bringing us lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Enjoy these fall-like conditions because it does look to only be a brief one. By next weekend, we are forecasting highs near or even above normal once again in the mid-to-upper 80s. By this time we’ll also be talking about slight renewed storm chances.

5 days of 90° are also normal for August in Rockford so this cooler stretch is only temporary because there is plenty of summer left. We look to return to it by next weekend.

August is still summer time and on average sees about 5 days of 90°. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.