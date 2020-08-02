Advertisement

Mayor McNamara responds to recent protests, arrests made over the weekend

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took to social media to respond to the recent arrests and protests happening in the city surrounding police.

Since Friday, several protesters were arrested and some charged following protests against police brutality and racism. Friday evenings protest took place in downtown Rockford near the City Market Pavilion and the Saturday morning protest took place following the ‘Back the Blue’ rally at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

The protesters, loosely associated with Rockford Youth Abolitionists and the May 30th Alliance, have been gathering since late May after George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. The groups have called for change locally, across the country and around the world.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara’s post responds to the incidents between protesters, the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. McNamara also mentions a Facebook post by State Rep. and Rockford Police Officer John Cabello. The mayor calls the post “Worded at worst to incite violence and at best not promote peace. We must expect high levels of professionalism and performance from those who serve and represent us and his post was incendiary and not befitting of a public servant.”

You can read the full post below.

There have been a number of high-tension incidents in our community in the last 48 hours that I want to address. The...

Posted by Tom McNamara for Mayor on Sunday, August 2, 2020

