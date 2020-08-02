Lee County confirms multiple cases of COVID-19 at Dixon developmental center

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Health Department is reporting several confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon.

Health officials say eight new cases came from the center. At first, one employee and a resident tested positive. Following that, more tests were conducted at the facility and others came back with positive results.

There are now a total of 143 cases of COVID-19 in Lee County. An additional case outside the center was also confirmed by the Lee County Health Department. The county has one death and 117 recoveries stemming from COVID-19.

There is no word on how many employees and residents have caught the virus at the center.

