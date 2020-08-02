Advertisement

Lee County confirms multiple cases of COVID-19 at Dixon developmental center

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Health Department is reporting several confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon.

Health officials say eight new cases came from the center. At first, one employee and a resident tested positive. Following that, more tests were conducted at the facility and others came back with positive results.

There are now a total of 143 cases of COVID-19 in Lee County. An additional case outside the center was also confirmed by the Lee County Health Department. The county has one death and 117 recoveries stemming from COVID-19.

Yesterday we received 9 new positive reports; 8 of these are in employees and residents at Jack Mabley Center. One...

Posted by Lee County Il Health Department on Sunday, August 2, 2020

There is no word on how many employees and residents have caught the virus at the center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US entering new phase of COVID-19 fight?

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Dr. Birx suggests that U.S. is in a new phase of the COVID-19 battle.

National

As school begins amid virus, parents see few good options

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
As the academic year begins in many places across the country this week, parents are having to choose whether to send their children for in-person classes or keep them home for remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois health officials reported 1,467 new COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths Sunday, two days after the states highest one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24 as the state conducted more than 49,000 tests in one day.

National

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played.

Latest News

Coronavirus

India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ASHOK SHARMA and JOE McDONALD
India reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braced for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts.

Coronavirus

Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA and MIKE CORDER
In the meantime, authorities have killed more than 1 million minks at breeding farms in Spain and the Netherlands as a precaution.

National

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increase in Georgia; CDC releases report on YMCA infections

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The CDC reports "relatively large" cohorts slept in the same cabins and engaged regularly in singing and cheering. Use of masks was not universal.

Coronavirus

South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
South Africa on Saturday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.

National

Ind. student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, says their plan was immediately put in place.

National

Ind. student tests positive on first day of school

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
|
A junior high student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.