Illinois announces 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,467 new COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths Sunday, two days after the states highest one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24 as the state conducted more than 49,000 tests in one day.

Latest deaths include:

Adams County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 2 females 80s

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 181,943 and 7,517 deaths overall since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 26-August 1 is 3.9% with a total of 2,778,322 tests conducted.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.