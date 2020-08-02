Illinois announces 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Sunday
Published: Aug. 2, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,467 new COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths Sunday, two days after the states highest one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24 as the state conducted more than 49,000 tests in one day.
Latest deaths include:
- Adams County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 2 females 80s
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 181,943 and 7,517 deaths overall since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 26-August 1 is 3.9% with a total of 2,778,322 tests conducted.
