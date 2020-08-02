Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Sunday

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 1,467 new COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths Sunday, two days after the states highest one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24 as the state conducted more than 49,000 tests in one day.

Latest deaths include:

  • Adams County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 60s
  • Madison County: 1 male 70s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 50s
  • Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
  • Winnebago County: 2 females 80s

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 181,943 and 7,517 deaths overall since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 26-August 1 is 3.9% with a total of 2,778,322 tests conducted.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played.

Coronavirus

India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ASHOK SHARMA and JOE McDONALD
India reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braced for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts.

Coronavirus

Scientists study coronavirus outbreaks among minks in Europe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA and MIKE CORDER
In the meantime, authorities have killed more than 1 million minks at breeding farms in Spain and the Netherlands as a precaution.

National

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increase in Georgia; CDC releases report on YMCA infections

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The CDC reports "relatively large" cohorts slept in the same cabins and engaged regularly in singing and cheering. Use of masks was not universal.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed cases, still not at peak

Updated: 22 hours ago
South Africa on Saturday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.

National

Ind. student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, says their plan was immediately put in place.

National

Ind. student tests positive on first day of school

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
|
A junior high student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 1,639 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois health officials reported 1,639 new COVID-19 cases and 8 related deaths Saturday, the day after the state’s highed one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24.

Coronavirus

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

National

Storm could hinder US virus response; Mexico No. 3 in deaths

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths.