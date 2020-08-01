Advertisement

Women’s final set, Hogan and Smith atop the men’s leaderboard

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The final day of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic is sure to be a classic. Nine men are within five shots of each other atop the leaderboard, with nine-time city champion Jamie Hogan and Winnebago grad Marcus Smith tied for the lead. Hogan’s 70 on Saturday at Sandy Hollow vaulted him into a tie with Smith, one shot ahead of David Nagel.

Course conditions were favorable on the south side of the city, but many golfers struggled to score low. Only Kyle Rhymer shot better than 70, posting a 69, and putting himself into a tie with his brother Cody, two strokes back of Hogan and Smith.

In the women’s match play semifinals, the two matches went down to the final hole. Down one with two to play, top-seed Natalie Hooper knocked down a chip on 17 to win the hole and even things up with five-seed Megan Thiravong. However, Hooper could not capitalize on the momentum. A rough go on 18 opened the door for the Rochelle senior to clinch her spot in the championship.

The other semifinal saw two-seed Hui Chong Dofflemyer and six-seed Katelyn Sayyalinh square off. Sayyalinh, the defending women’s champion, knocked down her par putt on 17 to get back to all square heading into 18. But just like Hooper, Sayyalinh needed a few things to go her way. Her long par putt lipped out, giving Dofflemyer the chance to win it. She was able to two-putt the hole and win one up. The championship will take place Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club.

Men’s Leaderboard (After Three Rounds)

  1. Marcus J. Smith - 211 (66, 74, 71)
  2. Jamie Hogan - 211 (72, 69, 70)
  3. David Nagel - 212 (70, 69, 73)
  4. Cody Rhymer - 213 (71, 69, 73)
  5. Kyle Rhymer - 213 (73, 72, 68)
  6. Troy McNulty - 215 (72, 70, 73)
  7. Garrett Ralston - 215 (71, 72, 72)
  8. Brian Silvers - 215 (71, 73, 71)
  9. Robert Dofflemyer - 216 (70, 71, 75)
  10. Ken Lee - (74, 73, 73)

Women’s Championship Match Play Semifinals

#5 Megan Thiravong def. #1 Natalie Hooper - 1 Up

#2 Hui Chong Dofflemyer def. #6 Katelyn Sayyalinh - 1 Up

Women’s Championship Match Play Final (Aldeen Golf Club)

#2 Dofflemyer vs. #5 Thiravong - 7:10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Greater Rockford Golf Classic - Day 3

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Sports

Rivets season on hold as staff member reportedly has COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A season put on hold due to the pandemic, the Rockford Rivets were supposed to play today in Wausau, Wisconsin but that game has been cancelled and the season is in indefinite pause due a staff member contracting COVID-19.

News

IESA approves return of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The new guidance placed golf, softball, baseball and cross-country in the “lower risk” category.

News

Rivets game canceled after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Friday’s game was supposed to include fireworks.

Latest News

Sports

Boylan’s Ongtengco commits to NIU as a preferred walk-on

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
C.J. Ongtengco will get an opportunity to live out a dream as he accepts an offer as a preferred walk-on at NIU.

Sports

Stateline reaction to IHSA Return to Activities Plan

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT

Sports

IHSA: Football, boys soccer moved to spring

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Boys, girls basketball have been moved to the winter along with wrestling.

Sports

Jared Shaner takes over as Dixon football head coach

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT

Sports

Dixon AD Jared Shaner takes over as football head coach

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Jared Shaner takes over as Dixon football head coach.

Sports

Bears starting DL Eddie Goldman opts out of 2020 season: report

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recently agreed upon provision in the CBA allows any player concerned about getting the coronavirus to skip the season.