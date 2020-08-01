Women’s final set, Hogan and Smith atop the men’s leaderboard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The final day of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic is sure to be a classic. Nine men are within five shots of each other atop the leaderboard, with nine-time city champion Jamie Hogan and Winnebago grad Marcus Smith tied for the lead. Hogan’s 70 on Saturday at Sandy Hollow vaulted him into a tie with Smith, one shot ahead of David Nagel.

Course conditions were favorable on the south side of the city, but many golfers struggled to score low. Only Kyle Rhymer shot better than 70, posting a 69, and putting himself into a tie with his brother Cody, two strokes back of Hogan and Smith.

In the women’s match play semifinals, the two matches went down to the final hole. Down one with two to play, top-seed Natalie Hooper knocked down a chip on 17 to win the hole and even things up with five-seed Megan Thiravong. However, Hooper could not capitalize on the momentum. A rough go on 18 opened the door for the Rochelle senior to clinch her spot in the championship.

The other semifinal saw two-seed Hui Chong Dofflemyer and six-seed Katelyn Sayyalinh square off. Sayyalinh, the defending women’s champion, knocked down her par putt on 17 to get back to all square heading into 18. But just like Hooper, Sayyalinh needed a few things to go her way. Her long par putt lipped out, giving Dofflemyer the chance to win it. She was able to two-putt the hole and win one up. The championship will take place Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club.

Men’s Leaderboard (After Three Rounds)

Marcus J. Smith - 211 (66, 74, 71) Jamie Hogan - 211 (72, 69, 70) David Nagel - 212 (70, 69, 73) Cody Rhymer - 213 (71, 69, 73) Kyle Rhymer - 213 (73, 72, 68) Troy McNulty - 215 (72, 70, 73) Garrett Ralston - 215 (71, 72, 72) Brian Silvers - 215 (71, 73, 71) Robert Dofflemyer - 216 (70, 71, 75) Ken Lee - (74, 73, 73)

Women’s Championship Match Play Semifinals

#5 Megan Thiravong def. #1 Natalie Hooper - 1 Up

#2 Hui Chong Dofflemyer def. #6 Katelyn Sayyalinh - 1 Up

Women’s Championship Match Play Final (Aldeen Golf Club)

#2 Dofflemyer vs. #5 Thiravong - 7:10 a.m.

