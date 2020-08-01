WATCH LIVE: Rockford Police holds press conference following Friday, Saturday protests

Advertisement

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announces a number of charges against nine individuals ranging from drug induced homicide to first degree murder.
Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announces a number of charges against nine individuals ranging from drug induced homicide to first degree murder.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. We're LIVE now.

Posted by WIFR TV on Saturday, August 1, 2020

This comes after several protesters were arrested at two different rounds of protests on Friday night and Saturday morning.

On Friday, several protesters blocked traffic on East State Street near the City Market Pavilion. This came after Rockford City Market organizers canceled this weeks market after other rounds of protests over the last few weeks. Several protesters, including abolitionist leader Leslie Rolfe were taken into custody. In total, nine people were arrested following these protests. Former Illinois Rep. Litesa Wallace raised money to help bond out those arrested Friday night.

On Saturday morning, more protesters were detained following the pro-police ‘Back the Blue’ rally at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

This is a developing story.

