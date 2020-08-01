Several protesters arrested after blocking traffic in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After blocking traffic on East State Street in downtown Rockford Friday evening, several protesters were taken into custody.

According to the Rockford Register Star, about two dozen protesters blocked traffic near the Rockford City Market pavilion. It was after some drivers attempted to push past the blockade where police and sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Several protesters were arrested by no official count has been provided by the Rockford Police Department. You can see Leslie Rolfe, a spokesperson for the protests get taken away in handcuffs at the top of this article.

This comes after City Market officials decided to cancel Friday evening’s market out of caution and a concern for safety.

According to Rockford Youth Abolitionists Facebook page there will be ’jail support’ outside the Winnebago County jail.

23 News has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story.

