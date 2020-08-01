Rivets season on hold as staff member reportedly has COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A season put on hold due to the pandemic, the Rockford Rivets were supposed to play today in Wausau, Wisconsin but that game has been cancelled and the season is in indefinite pause due a staff member contracting COVID-19.

According to team officials, a staff members husband tested positive leading to that person taking a test and that result was also positive. The staff member does not travel with the team, which is currently in Wisconsin.

General Manager Chad Bauer says the Rivets will continue to cult with team and league officials to determine if and a when a return to action may be appropriate.

