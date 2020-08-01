Advertisement

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.(AP Graphics)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California-based Thomson International, Inc. Is the likely source of the infected onions, according to the FDA.

The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.

The FDA is still investigating the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

Updated: 58 minutes ago
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

News

Several protesters arrested, charged after blocking traffic in downtown Rockford

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After blocking traffic on East State Street in downtown Rockford Friday evening, several protesters were taken into custody.

Sports

Rivets season on hold as staff member reportedly has COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A season put on hold due to the pandemic, the Rockford Rivets were supposed to play today in Wausau, Wisconsin but that game has been cancelled and the season is in indefinite pause due a staff member contracting COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Rockford theater community struggles amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As the worldwide fine arts community grapples with the lack of performances, local theater companies deal with the changes.

News

Rockford parents with special needs kids have a tough choice to make

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Most families can choose to send kids back to school or not based on their preferences. But for students who need accommodations, the decision is much more difficult.

News

Vulnerable students return to school

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

IESA approves return of fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The new guidance placed golf, softball, baseball and cross-country in the “lower risk” category.