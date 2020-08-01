Illinois announces 1,639 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic as Illinois continues to see an upward trend.

Illinois health officials reported 1,639 new COVID-19 cases and 8 related deaths Saturday, the day after the state’s highed one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24.

On Friday, IDPH announced nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths, as the state conducted more than 49,000 tests in one day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 180,476 and include 7,503 deaths.

The latest deaths include:

Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 25 to July 31 stands at 3.9%, with a total of 39,809 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,800 COVID-19 test results have been delayed in Illinois, including in Rockford. State health officials say they are trying to figure out what happened.

The tests were performed between July 12 and 24 at seven state-run locations, including Rockford. Officials are advising anyone who is still waiting for results from that time frame at one of those locations should get another test.

The state says it is working with the private company Reditus Labs to improve future processing speeds.

