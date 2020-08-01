Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,639 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths on Saturday

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic as Illinois continues to see an upward trend.

Illinois health officials reported 1,639 new COVID-19 cases and 8 related deaths Saturday, the day after the state’s highed one-day jump in COVID-19 infections since May 24.

On Friday, IDPH announced nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths, as the state conducted more than 49,000 tests in one day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 180,476 and include 7,503 deaths.

The latest deaths include:

  • Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 25 to July 31 stands at 3.9%, with a total of 39,809 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,800 COVID-19 test results have been delayed in Illinois, including in Rockford. State health officials say they are trying to figure out what happened.

The tests were performed between July 12 and 24 at seven state-run locations, including Rockford. Officials are advising anyone who is still waiting for results from that time frame at one of those locations should get another test.

The state says it is working with the private company Reditus Labs to improve future processing speeds.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ind. student tests positive for COVID-19 on first day of school

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Harold Olin, says their plan was immediately put in place.

National

Ind. student tests positive on first day of school

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
A junior high student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.

Coronavirus

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

National

Storm could hinder US virus response; Mexico No. 3 in deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths.

Latest News

Sports

Rivets season on hold as staff member reportedly has COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A season put on hold due to the pandemic, the Rockford Rivets were supposed to play today in Wausau, Wisconsin but that game has been cancelled and the season is in indefinite pause due a staff member contracting COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.