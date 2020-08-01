Cooler regime to continue, mainly dry weekend ahead of us

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret that it has been a hot summer out there. In fact when you combine the average high temperatures in June, and the average high temperatures in July, you get the fifth warmest summer on record. Now note, this is only for June and July we still have a month left of summer.

And we’ve had 38 days of highs in the 80s which is near record and 17 days in the 90s, which is above normal for this time of the year. You should normally have 17 days for the entire summer. So we’re a month ahead on that and I wouldn’t be surprised if down the line, we have a little bit more in the way of 90s heading our way.

But the good news is for the weekend we are going to remain quiet. High temperatures Saturday in the lower 80s and same story for Sunday. The rain will hold off until we get into the day on Sunday. Most of the rain won’t arrive until later in the day Sunday and continue on a scattered basi which will start dry first and then our next cohort revives Saturday afternoon and evening when we deal with some rain on a very scattered basis through the evening and into Monday.

This weekend also marks the beginning of August 2020. By August 31 our normal high will go down to 81 degrees. August is also the second wettest month of the year, with 4.59 inches of rain that falls on average. We will also lose an hour 16 minutes of daylight. We could see more 90s because August, usually sees on average around four days of 90 or above.

But going through next week. Enjoy the free air conditioning temperatures in the 70s next week. But it looks to be short lived as we are looking at the 80s once again by next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.