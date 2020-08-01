Advertisement

Arrests made after protesters, police clash following ‘Back the Blue’ rally

Nearly 1,000 people attend the pro-police 'Back the Blue' rally in downtown Rockford Saturday
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least 100 attendees of a pro-police rally in downtown Rockford were met by anti-police protesters Saturday morning.

The groups Concerned Citizens for America of Northern Illinois and the Illinois Family Institute held the rally at the Winnebago County Justice Center, at 650 W. State Street in downtown Rockford.

Rep. John Cabello (R-68th) and former Rep. Jim Sacia (R-89th) spoke at the rally which was held to “Support all men and women in law enforcement and the amazing, vital, and dangerous work they do to protect our communities and country from lawlessness and evil.”

This comes following a protest on Friday evening, where nine protesters were taken into custody and later charged. However, former Illinois Rep. Litesa Wallace raised money to help bond out those arrested Friday night.

After the rally Saturday morning, police and rally attendees were met with anti-police protesters. Police used pepper spray as a confrontation in the streets escalated between the two groups, after a barrier separating anti-police protesters from police supporters was broken in front of the Justice Center.

Rockford Police SWAT unit was on the scene of a protest in downtown Rockford this morning.
According to the Rockford Register Star, several people were arrested after the protesters and police clashed. It is unclear how many people were arrested or what charges they face.

Immediately following the rally, protesters had gathered outside Rockford Police Department’s District 1 headquarters, where speaker Leslie Rolfe said there will be more ‘disruptive’ protests planned throughout Rockford to fight against allegations of police brutality by the Rockford Police.

This is a developing story.

