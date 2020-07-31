Advertisement

Trump plans to sever TikTok from Chinese owner

‘We are taking this very seriously,’ Secretary of State Pompeo said earlier this month.
In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a children&amp;rsquo;s privacy law and putting kids at risk. They filed a complaint saying TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents&amp;rsquo; consent, even after a $5.7 million FTC fine in 2019 over child-privacy law violations.(AP Photo)
In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a children&amp;rsquo;s privacy law and putting kids at risk. They filed a complaint saying TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents&amp;rsquo; consent, even after a $5.7 million FTC fine in 2019 over child-privacy law violations.(AP Photo)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - President Donald Trump intends to sign an order that would direct ByteDance to sell its ownership of the US-based video-sharing app TikTok.

The order, which could be announced as soon as Friday afternoon, would employ the Council on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to force ByteDance to divest, similar to the process undertaken against Grindr’s Chinese investors last year, according to The Verge.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that the Trump administration was “certainly looking at” banning TikTok in the country, stopping short of explaining exactly how it planned to do so.

“We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it,” Pompeo said at the time. “With respect to Chinese apps on peoples’ cellphones, the United States will get this one right too.”

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to The Verge.

Bloomberg reported that the order could be announced as early as Friday afternoon. A reporter at Fox Business confirmed the reports, mentioning Microsoft as a potential buyer. In 2017, ByteDance purchased Musical.ly, a lip-syncing app, for $1 billion and rebranded it as TikTok.

Both Congress and the Trump administration have been skeptical of TikTok and its parent company ByteDance for years. Last November, CFIUS launched a national security review of the app after politicians voiced concern over the company’s privacy practices and its alleged relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

On Thursday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent a letter to the Justice Department demanding that the agency open an investigation into TikTok and Zoom over “reported violations of Americans’ civil liberties” and “the national security implications of both companies’ relationships with the People’s Republic of China.”

TikTok has repeatedly denied sharing any user data with the Chinese government, according to The Verge.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 injured after Michigan Ave. shooting

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police are still investigating.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Florida teen arrested for Twitter’s huge hack

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘This was not an ordinary 17-year old,’ says state attorney.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Rockford man charged with first degree murder

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Preston Scott, 25, faces seven counts of first degree murder.

News

11 state counties at coronavirus warning level

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, and White Counties were named.

News

City of Rockford issues statement on City Market cancelation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city says they understand and respect the City Market organizers’ decision to close Friday evening.

News

21 new deaths, almost 2K additional cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24–July 30 is 3.9 percent after rising for several days.

News

Man charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after shooting 3 CPD officers outside police station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
More than 50 shots were fired.