Sources: MLB commissioner warns of shutdown if coronavirus isn’t better managed

31 MLB players, 7 staff test positive for COVID-19, or 1.2%.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season.

The league and players recognize the coming days are a critical juncture following an outbreak on the Miami Marlins in which 18 players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. Two positive tests by St. Louis Cardinals players on Friday exacerbated concerns inside the sport about the presence of the coronavirus and whether players are following MLB’s protocols are being followed properly to prevent outbreaks similar to Miami’s, according to ESPN.

Should another outbreak materialize, Manfred, who has the power to shut the season down, could move in that direction. Multiple players briefed on the call fear that season could be shut down as soon as Monday if positive tests jump or if players continue not to strictly abide by the league’s protocols, according to ESPN.

State and local governments have pressured baseball about players skirting the mandates outlined in the league's 113-page operations manual, sources told ESPN. Broadcasts that have shown players not wearing masks, high-fiving and spitting have left government officials wondering how seriously players are taking the protocols, sources said.

Further, there is concern about off-the-field choices, with one high-ranking official saying: "There are some bad decisions being made."

The Cardinals’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed Friday and rescheduled to a doubleheader Saturday. Already the Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, who last played Miami on Sunday, were missing scheduled games, leaving 20% of the league’s Friday slate empty, according to ESPN.

