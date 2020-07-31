RPS 205 changes school start times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Start and dismissal times for Rockford Public Schools are now finalized for the upcoming school year.

Times at most elementary schools will remain the same, but some shift by 10-15 minutes. At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes, according to RPS 205.

RPS 205 (RPS 205)

