RPS 205 changes school start times

At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Start and dismissal times for Rockford Public Schools are now finalized for the upcoming school year.

Times at most elementary schools will remain the same, but some shift by 10-15 minutes. At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes, according to RPS 205.

