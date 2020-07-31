Rockford man charged with first degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old man was charged with seven counts of first degree murder on Friday morning.

Preston Scott faces the charges, along with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after a criminal investigation from an April 2 incident in the Oregon Avenue area at 10:26 a.m., according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

On April 2, David Foley was found outside of his vehicle and he had suffered several gunshot wounds, where he died as a result of those injuries, according to Hite Ross.

Scott is currently in custody on unrelated charges, he had a warrant issued with respect to the eight charges with a no-bond, which will be served on him at the WInnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.